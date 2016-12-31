Making history in SteinbachMay, 2016
Thousands showed their support for the queer community in Steinbach on Saturday, July 9, by joining the first Pride parade in the city's history. The crowd, estimated between 3,000 and 5,000, far surpassed the hopes of organizers, who originally planned for about 200 people. Folks from all walks of life, including dozens of unions, came […]
OutWords shifts focus to digital mediaMay, 2016
All good things must come to an end. And so it is with OutWords magazine. This is our final print issue. After 27 years as Manitoba's only GLBT publication, we at OutWords will shift our focus to digital media. It's with deep sadness that we're drawing the curtain on this phase in the history of […]
be authentic with PRIDEMay, 2016
It's time to celebrate everything that's fabulous about Manitoba's queer community, and this year's Pride Winnipeg Festival is letting out the seams a little to make sure the ever-growing party has the room it needs to properly get down. This year the festival, which runs May 27 to June 5, is extending hours to 8 […]
Does Manitoba's New Premier Like Us?May, 2016
A local pastor and friend of mine commented to me recently that it was good that homosexual people were coming out of the closet, because those closets would be needed very soon for Christians. –Brian Pallister, House of Commons speech, 2005 On April 24, 2005, at 12:05 p.m., Brian Pallister proudly stood up from his […]
Proud Women at WorkMay, 2016
There was a time when women and people who are queer were barred from the workforce. Today, it's a much different story. Rosanna Pfeil has been a rural and suburban mail carrier for Canada Post since 2010. "Whether I'm at work, with my family or with my friends, I am a proud lesbian, and I really […]
Dancing to the SunMay, 2016
Overcoming homophobia and racism is a spiritual journey. About 20 years ago, I was part of a group of indigenous gays who headed to South Dakota to attend a Lakota Sundance. Our presence was facilitated by a Dakota elder from Winnipeg who was a friend and ally. She had ancestral connections to South Dakota and […]
Busine$$
befriends the pink dollarMay, 2016
CBC's Terry O'Reilly, advertising guru and host of Under the Influence, illustrates the history of GLBT advertising in a 2012 episode. He notes that it took decades for the advertising industry to market to the community, but that in 2012 alone, the gay community would spend more than $800 billion. Indeed, the GLBT community carries […]
Should sex work be regulated?May, 2016
The sex trade is a matter of perspective. Some, usually based on religion, feel there's no place for it in "decent" society. Any form of sexual intimacy must be confined to a heterosexual couple within the framework of a "proper" marriage. Others, like me, take a far more open view. When we look at the […]
Workplace RomancesMay, 2016
The first woman I ever had sex with was my co-worker at a carpet-cleaning company. What better set-up for a lesbian encounter? Alas, like many workplace romances, it was short-lived and ended awkwardly. Why do so many folks end up romantically involved with co-workers, and are these relationships always doomed? Studies have revealed that up […]
Taking sex out of religion
Fitting asexuality into belief systemsMay, 2016
Religious organizations have had mixed feelings about GLBT communities throughout history, from outright hate, to grudging acceptance, to celebration. Many members of the queer community were raised in a religious home, and many more have come to various religions and spiritualities as they have aged. That includes people who are asexual. Jay Ron was raised […]
dealing with DIFFERENT FAITHSMay, 2016
Living in such a multicultural society, we all know folks who have religious and spir- itual beliefs that are different from our own. Luckily, our generation is overall a lot more accepting of these differences than the ones before us. After all, what people do privately is their own business if it's not hurting anyone, […]
Losing My ReligionMay, 2016
I have not lost my faith in the Creator; only in the men who decide what should be accepted. I was raised Catholic, and I was a good Catholic boy. I did all the sacraments. I went to church. Not every Sunday, but I went. I got married in a Catholic church and raised my […]
Brett Goldhawk
Words NeededMay, 2016
Remember how it was to be a closeted gay? Stuck there because of the teasing, the bullying, the taunting and the threats that being gay exposes us to. Anxiety builds as we are thrust into a public setting where people might catch an element of our gayness, when we would be outed and subjected to our greatest fears. We cope by putting up barriers. […]
Vivian Muska
Reiki MasterMay, 2016
Vivian Muska has been practising Reiki for about 17 years and has been a certified Reiki master for 13. She started as a way to focus her spirituality and has continued doing it because of the huge impact it can have on people's lives. Reiki is a Japanese practice that reduces stress, increases relaxation and […]
Kyle's Bed & BreakfastMay, 2016
In the beginning
a look back at OUTWORDSMay, 2016
Just like the city around it, OutWords has come a long way and seen profound changes since hitting newsstands in Winnipeg more than 20 years ago. When the inaugural edition of what was then called Swerve came out in Octo- ber 1994, much of the city's GLBT community remained closeted. Although things were better than […]
Canadian AIDS Society honoured by Our Own Health CentreMay, 2016
In 1986, during the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic, a group of gay men on the front lines of the battle decided they had to do more than watch their friends die – they founded the Canadian AIDS Society (CAS). It was a time when gay men were dying in droves while medical professionals […]
News
you might have missedMay, 2016
A QUEER TEST OTTAWA, ON – A group of Carleton University students is asking for an apology from their administration for a fifty-year-old test sponsored by the Government of Canada. In 1961, at the height of the Cold War, the Canadian government asked Carleton University to devise a scientific test to determine whether a person was […]
the intersection of QUEERNESS + DISABILITYMay, 2016
people think he is using his queer identity to get money. There's a lot of stigma around needing financial assistance, regardless the reason. For a disabled queer individual, people's opinions of the queer community and/or the disabled community can become overwhelming. Ardith McNeil is a pansexual, polyamorous artist who has been on disability for about […]
Examining the Wage Gap
Who you are could have an impact on how much you makeMay, 2016
Most often when we talk about the wage gap, we're discussing the difference in pay between men and women who are doing essentially the same job and who have virtually the same skill set. However, the wage gap increases when race, sexuality and other factors are brought into the mix. First, let's start with the […]
Recognizing PRIVILEGEMay, 2016
This piece has been adapted for OutWords from an op-ed piece that originally appeared in the Niverville Citizen on April 26, 2016 Most people will tell you they believe in diversity and inclusion. Most people believe they live it. Most believe everyone should be treated equally, until there is something about treating another person equally […]
Unions
Power to GLBT WorkersMay, 2016
Let's all continue to work together to help make our workplaces and communities a safe and inclusive space… The work unions have done has happened on many fronts and has resulted in real-life benefits to queer workers. "The LGBT presence in the labour community is much more apparent now than it used to be," says […]
Gay & Growing Old
An intern's experience at Our Own Health CentreMay, 2016
Working at a clinic for men who have sex with men is not a traditional career path for pharmacists. "I was a bartender in New York during the 1980s," the patient says to me after a cough. "Liza Minnelli would call, and she'd say, 'Hi. This is Liza,' and I'd answer, 'Liza who?'" Only a clever […]
Wedding Destinations
FOR THE LOVE OF TRAVELMay, 2016
Whether you are in love or looking for love or love to travel, love in the end is all you need. Well, maybe. When people are in love, they want to see the world, hold hands while walking the Champs-Élysées, sit side by side in front of the Taj Mahal. People in love love to […]
Gaylist
Work itMay, 2016
For a work-themed playlist in a gay magazine, you're probably expecting "Work Bitch" and the new Rihanna, but this is a little more creative than that. This is a playlist for you to put on during a long day at the office when you need a little extra motivation. Put these tunes on and the […]
In the ClosetMay, 2016
Winnipeg poet Mona Moussa, an out and proud queer woman of colour, laughs at the irony of getting in the closet for OutWords. "I have way too much clothing and I'm always like, 'I don't know what to wear,'" says Moussa. She managed to pull together a few outfits to show off. Moussa is frequently touring, […]
YWG Unique Winnipeg jobsMay, 2016
This city already has a rich array of quirky and inspired landmarks, but some interesting signature sites have popped up in Winnipeg over the last few years. Their structures and what they house have our imaginations spurred. Behind each is the potential for a unique or quintessential Winnipeg job. Or, one would assume, there are jobs relating […]
YWG Sacred sitesMay, 2016
We, the queer community, might be forgiven if we have less than positive reactions to religious sites as they still often house repressive congregations. Nonetheless, Winnipeg has many sacred sites that have been reinvented to truly become places of significance indiscriminately and in a welcoming way to everyone. Some were intentional, like the West End Cultural […]