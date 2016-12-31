Online Making history in Steinbach Thousands showed their support for the queer community in Steinbach on Saturday, July 9, by joining the first Pride parade in the city’s history. The crowd, estimated between 3,000 and 5,000, far surpassed the hopes of organizers, who originally planned for about 200 people. Folks from all walks of life, including dozens of unions, came […] Read More >

Editorial OutWords shifts focus to digital media All good things must come to an end. And so it is with OutWords magazine. This is our final print issue. After 27 years as Manitoba's only GLBT publication, we at OutWords will shift our focus to digital media. It's with deep sadness that we're drawing the curtain on this phase in the history of […]

Features be authentic with PRIDE It's time to celebrate everything that's fabulous about Manitoba's queer community, and this year's Pride Winnipeg Festival is letting out the seams a little to make sure the ever-growing party has the room it needs to properly get down. This year the festival, which runs May 27 to June 5, is extending hours to 8 […]

Features Does Manitoba's New Premier Like Us? A local pastor and friend of mine commented to me recently that it was good that homosexual people were coming out of the closet, because those closets would be needed very soon for Christians. –Brian Pallister, House of Commons speech, 2005 On April 24, 2005, at 12:05 p.m., Brian Pallister proudly stood up from his […]

Features Proud Women at Work There was a time when women and people who are queer were barred from the workforce. Today, it's a much different story. Rosanna Pfeil has been a rural and suburban mail carrier for Canada Post since 2010. "Whether I'm at work, with my family or with my friends, I am a proud lesbian, and I really […]

Features Dancing to the Sun Overcoming homophobia and racism is a spiritual journey. About 20 years ago, I was part of a group of indigenous gays who headed to South Dakota to attend a Lakota Sundance. Our presence was facilitated by a Dakota elder from Winnipeg who was a friend and ally. She had ancestral connections to South Dakota and […]

Features Busine$$ befriends the pink dollar CBC's Terry O'Reilly, advertising guru and host of Under the Influence, illustrates the history of GLBT advertising in a 2012 episode. He notes that it took decades for the advertising industry to market to the community, but that in 2012 alone, the gay community would spend more than $800 billion. Indeed, the GLBT community carries […]

Columns Should sex work be regulated? The sex trade is a matter of perspective. Some, usually based on religion, feel there's no place for it in "decent" society. Any form of sexual intimacy must be confined to a heterosexual couple within the framework of a "proper" marriage. Others, like me, take a far more open view. When we look at the […]

Columns Workplace Romances The first woman I ever had sex with was my co-worker at a carpet-cleaning company. What better set-up for a lesbian encounter? Alas, like many workplace romances, it was short-lived and ended awkwardly. Why do so many folks end up romantically involved with co-workers, and are these relationships always doomed? Studies have revealed that up […]

Features Taking sex out of religion Fitting asexuality into belief systems Religious organizations have had mixed feelings about GLBT communities throughout history, from outright hate, to grudging acceptance, to celebration. Many members of the queer community were raised in a religious home, and many more have come to various religions and spiritualities as they have aged. That includes people who are asexual. Jay Ron was raised […]

Columns dealing with DIFFERENT FAITHS Living in such a multicultural society, we all know folks who have religious and spir- itual beliefs that are different from our own. Luckily, our generation is overall a lot more accepting of these differences than the ones before us. After all, what people do privately is their own business if it's not hurting anyone, […]

Features Losing My Religion I have not lost my faith in the Creator; only in the men who decide what should be accepted. I was raised Catholic, and I was a good Catholic boy. I did all the sacraments. I went to church. Not every Sunday, but I went. I got married in a Catholic church and raised my […]

Spotlight Brett Goldhawk Words Needed Remember how it was to be a closeted gay? Stuck there because of the teasing, the bullying, the taunting and the threats that being gay exposes us to. Anxiety builds as we are thrust into a public setting where people might catch an element of our gayness, when we would be outed and subjected to our greatest fears. We cope by putting up barriers. […]