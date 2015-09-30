No more war on earth A review of Cavalia Odysseo

When I first heard that Cavalia Odysseo was coming to Winnipeg, I was sceptical about whether or not I would like it because I wasn’t sure how the horses are treated. On the website for Odysseo it talks about how they are cared for, but I couldn’t find any certain proof of it.

Sept. 10, 2015 was the opening night and I had the pleasure of attending and seeing for myself that the 65 horses seem to be treated very well. The riders and their horses seemed to have a long-standing bond between them as there was trust on both ends.

The riders and trainers always let the horses be themselves. When three horses decided they wanted more time on stage after the others had left, the trainer came back out smiling and got them to do some more tricks before guiding them off.

The horses were stunning, talented and really seemed to be enjoying themselves as they flipped their manes and trotted around. They got some pats before performances and many praises after they were done.

Alongside the horses were incredibly talented dancers, acrobats and musicians. Music was an important part of the show and really brought out the different cultures and people in the company. From one dancer doing 26 flips in a row to a duo swinging many feet above ground in a small ring, I was on the edge of my seat the whole performance.

Not only were the performers giving everything they had on stage, they also interacted with the audience and had everyone clapping and singing along to the music. The performer-audience interaction was great and made me feel like I was part of the show.

The venue didn’t have one bad section to sit in and because of its size, there wasn’t too much of an issue with it being over crowded. They had a photo center, gift shop, paintings of the horses hung around and a separate area for the washrooms that included accessible port-a-potties.

There was a huge range of people who came to the show from families with kids to elder couples. Everyone seemed to enjoy the show as the horses and performers got a standing ovation.

More than 40,000 tickets, twice the amount they regular sell, have been sold in Manitoba and I hope everyone who attends the show is as moved and inspired as I was. After an amazing interactive song and dance that was performed by eight men, you will learn what the title of this review means. Remember how you feel empowered and carry that with you through your everyday life.