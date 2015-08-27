Teaching Acceptance How straight couples answer questions about same-sex relationships

Nora, her dad, Dave Hanson, and their bunny, Susan. Photo by Alana Trachenko

How do we teach kids about same- sex relationships? It’s a question that all parents approach with their own answers, including those who identify as straight. Many parents understand that while they don’t identify as GLBT* themselves, their children are growing up in a world that is full of diversity.

“I grew up so painfully Mennonite that it hurts,” says Kali Siemens. “I definitely want to be more open and talk about it more than my parents did.” Siemens, 21, and her boyfriend, TJ Ste- venson, had their son, Hunter, in October 2014. Even though he won’t be asking questions for a few years, Siemens wants Hunter to grow up understanding that love doesn’t depend on gender.

“I think as parents, our role should be to keep him and our future children informed, to talk openly about same-sex and LGBT relationships so they grow up understanding it’s right and normal to follow their love wherever it leads,” says Siemens.

Dave Hanson says his eight-year-old daughter, Nora, started learning about same-sex relationships at around four years old. Nora grew up around an aunt who identifies as bisexual who has been in a same-sex relationship for the last few years, which prompted questions and discussion early on.

Same-sex relationships are a normal and healthy part of humanity and for kids, the sex part doesn’t matter.

“We were proactive about it. We thought she would be curious about why same-sex couples are different,” says Hanson. He and his wife, Evelyn Yauk, hope to normalize what those relationships are to Nora, emphasizing that there are many ways to be and that no single way is the right way. “Recently, her biggest question was, ‘what is Pride?’ She does wonder why people would have to fight for their rights,” says Hanson.

Siemens hopes that same-sex relationships will seem just as normal to Hunter. “We want to raise him with the idea of loving people and not a specific type of gender or person,” she says. “When curiosity sets in, we’ll be here to talk about it.”

These families are making discussions about same-sex relationships an unremarkable part of learning about relationships in general. It’s a hugely different attitude than existed 10 years ago, when same-sex marriages became legal in Canada.

Hanson says that the notion of protecting children from the concept of same-sex relationships is harmful. “Some people are scared of the sexual aspect, but when kids are really young, they’re not asking questions about that, so there’s no reason to be concerned,” he says. “Same-sex relationships are a normal and healthy part of humanity and for kids, the sex part doesn’t matter.”

Siemens and Hanson both feel hope- ful that the next generation will find even more acceptance and openness than we are seeing now. “It’s awesome that things are evolving to the point that people who are coming out can get over whatever hurdle or barrier there has been,” says Hanson.

Siemens is happy about the social climate as well. “I definitely am so grateful to be raising my child in a time when we are starting to become pretty damn free,” she says. “People are girls, boys, black, white, Christian, agnostic. I don’t want him to think twice about a same-sex relationship being different.”

Hanson says they’ll continue to answer Nora’s questions as she gets older. “She’s one to take in info and let us know when she wants to learn more.”

–Alana Trachenko is a Winnipeg-based freelance writer who’s excited to be an aunty.