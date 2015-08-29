August 18 News Briefs A more GLBT-friendly world. Or not...

New local restaurant focuses on local products, has a “zero tolerance” policy on discrimination

WINNIPEG – A new business has joined the downtown neighbourhood. The Planit opened its doors for the first time on Saturday.

The restaurant and lounge claims to serve a contemporary menu that focuses on locally grown Manitoba products.

“Our menu is 100 per cent comprised of Manitoba local harvested products,” said Ashley Meilleur co-owner of The Planit. “We also hang local art on the walls.”

The space will also be used to highlight local talent in the evenings, host local events and offer a culinary training program to those transitioning off the streets back into the work force. The openly gay owners want to encourage an inclusive and comfortable environment for all of their guests. The washrooms are gender neutral, and there is a zero tolerance policy on discrimination.

Read the full article at Global News.

NATIONAL

Toronto LGBT mural defaced with homophobic graffiti — again

Anna Camilleri is beyond frustrated by the continued defacement of a public artwork she helped create — but she’s not backing down.

Camilleri and Tristan R Whiston are the artists behind an LGBT mural on the Pan Am Path along the Humber River. Since its unveiling in June 2015, it has been tagged with homophobic messages on four separate occasions— including vandalism that was reported to police on Aug 9, 2015.

“I feel really frustrated. We can’t just let the damage stand, ’cause I do think words are powerful, and so how the work is being vandalized, what’s being added to the artwork is I think quite hateful,” Camilleri says.

Read the full article at Daily Xtra.

Capital Pride gears up for launch

After a rocky start, it looks like Capital Pride is finally ready to kick things off.

The annual celebration of the city’s LGBT community is seeking to rebound from a turbulent past year that saw its previous organizing body declare bankruptcy amid cost overruns and issues with unpaid suppliers.

At a media launch on Aug 6, 2015, Capital Pride chair Tammy Dopson was on hand to officially begin the Pride festivities and walk attendees through the highlights that this year’s Pride, running from Aug 17 to 23, will bring.

“Bringing the celebration back to Bank Street – where our community village is located – was paramount to our team this year,” Dopson says. “A new parade route that starts and ends in our village will help to keep with the momentum in the area.”

Read the full article at Daily Xtra.

Conservative Party sought Pride exemption, letter reveals

Despite conflicting earlier responses — first confirming, then denying the Conservative Party’s request for an exemption from signing the Vancouver Pride Society’s (VPS) mandatory Trans Equality Now pledge — VPS president Tim Richards now confirms that the party sought an exemption July 2 and then rescinded it July 10.

Vancouver’s 2015 Pride parade took place Aug 2. The Conservative Party did not participate.

In a July 28 letter obtained by Daily Xtra, Richards writes to Tyler Golden, then acting president of the party’s Vancouver Centre riding association, again inviting the association to sign the pledge.

Read the full article at Daily Xtra.

INTERNATIONAL

Mexican court overturns same-sex adoption ban

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned a law in the southeastern state of Campeche prohibiting adoptions by same-sex couples.

The court ruled on Tuesday that the law “unjustifiably violates the exercise of founding a family.” It said the law cannot unjustifiably exclude “any person or family group.”

Read the full article at LGBTQ Nation.

Abbott to sack frontbenchers who vote in favour of gay marriage

Tony Abbott has declared that Coalition frontbenchers who break rank and vote in favour of gay marriage will be sacked.

The Prime Minister was responding to a potential vote on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, if MP Warren Entsch were to successfully introduce a cross-party bill to parliament this morning.

“It is … the standard position of our party that if a frontbencher cannot support the party’s policy, that person has to leave the frontbench,” Mr Abbott told ABC radio this morning.

Read the full article at 9News.

Target removing ‘gender-based signage’ for kids after complaints from parents

Blue and pink are history in the children’s areas of Target. So are label suggestions for “boys” or “girls.”

The retail giant has announced it is removing “gender-based signage” from a number of its departments over the next few months. Color-coded aisles will be phased out of toy displays and store signs will now only indicate options for “kids.”

Read the full article at Today.