July 21 Briefs Ballet porn, sober Pride, does it get better?

Local

RAW: Jeppe Hansen talks about response to RWB story

Jeppe Hansen, the former ballet dancer who went public with allegations that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School kicked him out for acting in gay pornography, talks to the CBC‘s Ryan Hicks via Skype about the public response to his story.

National

Partying sober for Pride in Vancouver

Members of the queer community in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction will once again have a space of their own to party this Pride, reports Daily Xtra.

In collaboration with the Vancouver Pride Society, the Last Door Recovery Society will host its signature Clean Sober and Proud event, Untoxicated, on Sunday, August 2 in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot on Davie Street starting at 7pm.

Did Conservatives sign Vancouver Pride trans pledge?

Daily Xtra recently received a tip that the Vancouver Centre riding association of the Conservative Party of Canada had applied for an exemption from signing the trans equality pledge that this year’s Pride parade participants have been asked to sign.

Daily Xtra asked Vancouver Pride Society executive director Ray Lam about the alleged exemption early on the afternoon of July 10.

“The Conservatives applied for an exemption,” he said, “and we’ve been reviewing it. We haven’t made a determination either way yet.”

Opinion: How long do LGBT youth have to wait before school ‘gets better’?

Ten years ago, on July 20, 2005, same-sex marriage became legal across Canada, reports the Montreal Gazette. Canada became the fourth country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage, and overnight, Canada became a tourism destination for same-sex weddings.

With that profound and historic change in legislation, Canadian lesbians and gay men finally attained rights equal to those of other Canadians. Since then, many same-sex couples have exercised their right to marry. Just like straight couples.

International

Caitlyn Jenner gives emotional Ashe Courage Award acceptance speech

Caitlyn Jenner accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night while urging acceptance for others who are transgender, reports CBC.

She received a standing ovation from some of the sporting world’s biggest stars after her 10-minute speech during the annual awards honouring the year’s top athletes and moments.

New Zealand first to add ‘gender diverse’ category to official statistics

New Zealand on Friday (17 July) became the first country in the world to add a ‘gender diverse’ category to its official statistics, reports Gay Star News.

Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) said the new standard would ‘enable policymakers to develop measures that will address matters of importance affecting gender minority groups.’