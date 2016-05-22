May, 2016 / Author: OutWords

Thousands showed their support for the queer community in Steinbach on Saturday, July 9, by joining the first Pride parade in the city’s history. The crowd, estimated between 3,000 and 5,000, far surpassed the hopes of organizers, who originally planned for about 200 people. Folks from all walks of life, including dozens of unions, came from across Manitoba as well as from other provinces and the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent greetings and representatives of the NDP, the Greens and the Liberals walked in the parade.

steinbach-pride-2016-01 steinbach-pride-2016-02 steinbach-pride-2016-03 steinbach-pride-2016-04 steinbach-pride-2016-05 steinbach-pride-2016-06 steinbach-pride-2016-07 steinbach-pride-2016-08 steinbach-pride-2016-09 steinbach-pride-2016-10 steinbach-pride-2016-11 steinbach-pride-2016-12 steinbach-pride-2016-13 steinbach-pride-2016-14 steinbach-pride-2016-15 steinbach-pride-2016-16 steinbach-pride-2016-17 steinbach-pride-2016-18 steinbach-pride-2016-19 steinbach-pride-2016-20 steinbach-pride-2016-21 steinbach-pride-2016-22 steinbach-pride-2016-23 steinbach-pride-2016-24 steinbach-pride-2016-25 steinbach-pride-2016-26 steinbach-pride-2016-27 steinbach-pride-2016-28 steinbach-pride-2016-29 steinbach-pride-2016-30 steinbach-pride-2016-31 steinbach-pride-2016-32 steinbach-pride-2016-33 steinbach-pride-2016-34 steinbach-pride-2016-35 steinbach-pride-2016-36 steinbach-pride-2016-37 steinbach-pride-2016-38 steinbach-pride-2016-39 steinbach-pride-2016-40 steinbach-pride-2016-41 steinbach-pride-2016-42 steinbach-pride-2016-43 steinbach-pride-2016-44 steinbach-pride-2016-45 steinbach-pride-2016-46 steinbach-pride-2016-47 steinbach-pride-2016-48 steinbach-pride-2016-49 steinbach-pride-2016-50 steinbach-pride-2016-51 steinbach-pride-2016-52 steinbach-pride-2016-53 steinbach-pride-2016-54 steinbach-pride-2016-55 steinbach-pride-2016-56 steinbach-pride-2016-57 steinbach-pride-2016-58 steinbach-pride-2016-59 steinbach-pride-2016-60
